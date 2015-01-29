Japan's Abe: Japan will not give in to terrorism

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday Japan strongly condemns terrorism and will continue to cooperate closely with the international community in measures to combat terrorism.

He made the comments in parliament after a spokesman for his office said the government was analyzing a purported new voice recording in which a Japanese journalist held captive by Islamic State says a Jordanian pilot also in their custody will be killed if a swap for a would-be suicide bomber is not carried out by sunset on Thursday.