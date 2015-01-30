FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM: working with Jordan to gather, analyze info on hostage crisis
#World News
January 30, 2015

Japan PM: working with Jordan to gather, analyze info on hostage crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that Japan was gathering and analyzing information in cooperation with the Jordanian government in an effort to free Kenji Goto, a journalist held hostage by Islamic State militants.

Abe also said that every effort was being made to secure Goto’s release, but Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida earlier told reporters that there had been no major developments to report.

Jordan said on Thursday it was still holding an Iraqi would-be suicide bomber as a deadline passed for her release set by the militants, who threatened to kill a Jordanian pilot unless she was handed over by sunset.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
