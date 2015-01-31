Japan PM Abe condemns Islamic State, vows justice for Goto

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media at his official residence in Tokyo February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday condemned the apparent killing of journalist Kenji Goto by Islamic State, vowing to work with other nations to bring those responsible to justice.

“I feel strong indignation at this inhumane and contemptible act of terrorism,” a grim-faced Abe said in brief remarks to reporters. “I will never forgive these terrorists.”

“Japan will work with the international community to bring those responsible for this crime to justice,” he said, reiterating that Japan would not give in to terrorism.