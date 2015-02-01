FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan condemns killing of Japanese hostage Goto
#World News
February 1, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Jordan condemns killing of Japanese hostage Goto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan strongly condemned on Sunday the killing of a second Japanese hostage by Islamic State and said the militant group had rejected all efforts made by the kingdom to release him.

Islamic State militants released a video on Saturday which purported to show the beheading of journalist Kenji Goto, whom the al Qaeda offshoot had been holding captive along with a Jordanian pilot.

“The Jordanian government strongly condemns the execution of the second Japanese hostage by the terrorist organization Daesh,” Jordan’s government spokesman told state media, using a pejorative Arabic acronym for the group.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Jason Neely

