Obama condemns murder of Japanese man by Islamic State militants
January 24, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

Obama condemns murder of Japanese man by Islamic State militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMSTEIN, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama strongly condemned on Saturday the killing of Japanese citizen Haruna Yukawa by Islamic State militants, the White House said in a statement.

“Our condolences today are with the people of Japan for their terrible loss,” said the statement, which was issued while Obama is en route to India.

“We renew our call for the immediate release of Kenji Goto and all other remaining hostages,” it said.

An audio message that said Yukawa had been killed was released on Saturday. Reuters could not independently confirm the message.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
