Obama condemns Islamic State's 'heinous murder' of Japanese hostage
January 31, 2015 / 11:43 PM / 3 years ago

Obama condemns Islamic State's 'heinous murder' of Japanese hostage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Saturday condemned the “heinous murder” of Japanese hostage Kenji Goto by Islamic State militants and vowed that the United States would continue its actions to destroy the hardline Islamist group.

“The United States condemns the heinous murder of Japanese citizen and journalist Kenji Goto by the terrorist group ISIL,” Obama said in a statement released by the White House, using an acronym for the Islamic State group, which released a video on Saturday appearing to show the beheading of Goto.

“Standing together with a broad coalition of allies and partners, the United States will continue taking decisive action to degrade and ultimately destroy ISIL,” Obama added.

Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Alan Crosby

