U.S. military working hard to confirm 'Jihadi John' death: lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. military forces “are working hard to confirm” if the Islamic State militant known as “Jihadi John” was killed in an air strike in the group’s stronghold of Raqqa, Syria, U.S. Representative Adam Schiff said on Friday.

“If his death is confirmed, this would be a significant blow to ISIS and their international propaganda efforts, and a measure of justice for those whom he butchered,” Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House of Representatives intelligence committee, said in a statement.