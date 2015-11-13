FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military working hard to confirm 'Jihadi John' death: lawmaker
#World News
November 13, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. military working hard to confirm 'Jihadi John' death: lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. military forces “are working hard to confirm” if the Islamic State militant known as “Jihadi John” was killed in an air strike in the group’s stronghold of Raqqa, Syria, U.S. Representative Adam Schiff said on Friday.

“If his death is confirmed, this would be a significant blow to ISIS and their international propaganda efforts, and a measure of justice for those whom he butchered,” Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House of Representatives intelligence committee, said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

