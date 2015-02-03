FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan says killers of its pilot will face revenge
#World News
February 3, 2015 / 6:29 PM / 3 years ago

Jordan says killers of its pilot will face revenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Jordanian army said on Tuesday it would avenge the death of a Jordanian pilot killed by Islamic State militants.

“The revenge will be as big as the calamity that has hit Jordan,” army spokesman Colonel Mamdouh al Ameri said in a televised statement, confirming the death of Mouath al-Kasaesbeh, who was captured by the insurgents in December when his plane crashed over Syria.

Islamic State earlier released a video purporting to show Kasaesbeh being burnt alive.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
