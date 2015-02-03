Jordan says killers of its pilot will face revenge

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Jordanian army said on Tuesday it would avenge the death of a Jordanian pilot killed by Islamic State militants.

“The revenge will be as big as the calamity that has hit Jordan,” army spokesman Colonel Mamdouh al Ameri said in a televised statement, confirming the death of Mouath al-Kasaesbeh, who was captured by the insurgents in December when his plane crashed over Syria.

Islamic State earlier released a video purporting to show Kasaesbeh being burnt alive.