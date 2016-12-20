FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Gunmen and security forces exchange heavy gunfire near city of Karak: security forces
#World News
December 20, 2016 / 2:59 PM / 8 months ago

Gunmen and security forces exchange heavy gunfire near city of Karak: security forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordanian security forces clashed with unidentified gunmen after a raid on a house in a village on the outskirts of the southern city of Karak where suspected militants were believed to be hiding, security sources said.

Jordan has launched a manhunt in search of suspects who may have had links to four militants who attacked police in the city of Karak in a shootout in which at least nine people were killed. The militant group Islamic State on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the operation, in which the four assailants were later killed.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

