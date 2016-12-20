Gunmen and security forces exchange heavy gunfire near city of Karak: security forces

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordanian security forces clashed with unidentified gunmen after a raid on a house in a village on the outskirts of the southern city of Karak where suspected militants were believed to be hiding, security sources said.

Jordan has launched a manhunt in search of suspects who may have had links to four militants who attacked police in the city of Karak in a shootout in which at least nine people were killed. The militant group Islamic State on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the operation, in which the four assailants were later killed.