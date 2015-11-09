FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two American, one South African contractors killed in Jordan shooting: embassy
#World News
November 9, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Two American, one South African contractors killed in Jordan shooting: embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two American contractors and one South African contractor working with Jordan’s Public Security Department were killed along with a Jordanian civil employee when a Jordanian police officer opened fire at a police training center on Monday, Jordan’s embassy in Washington said.

The embassy said two American trainers and three Jordanians were wounded in the incident in eastern Amman.

“The shooter was killed at the scene,” Dana Zureikat Daoud, the director of the Jordan Information Bureau at Jordan’s embassy in Washington said in a statement, adding that an investigation into the motive was underway.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
