Two U.S. citizens killed in Jordan were U.S. contractors

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The two U.S. citizens killed in a shooting at a police training center in Jordan were contractors, not U.S. government employees as earlier stated by the American embassy in Amman, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the embassy description of the two Americans who were killed as U.S. government employees was a “mischaracterization.” The embassy had described them as government employees in a security message for U.S. citizens on its website.