Jordan says death toll rises to six in training facility attack
#World News
November 9, 2015 / 8:09 PM / 2 years ago

Jordan says death toll rises to six in training facility attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The death toll from an attack at a U.S.-funded police training facility in Jordan has risen to six, the Jordanian Embassy in Washington said on Monday.

The death toll rose “after a Jordanian victim succumbed to wounds sustained during the shooting,” according to a statement from the embassy.

It said two American trainers, a South African trainer and two Jordanians were killed in the attack, along with the shooter. Four others were injured and are being treated, it said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Diane Craft

