Jordan says death toll rises to six in training facility attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The death toll from an attack at a U.S.-funded police training facility in Jordan has risen to six, the Jordanian Embassy in Washington said on Monday.
The death toll rose “after a Jordanian victim succumbed to wounds sustained during the shooting,” according to a statement from the embassy.
It said two American trainers, a South African trainer and two Jordanians were killed in the attack, along with the shooter. Four others were injured and are being treated, it said.
