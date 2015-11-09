U.S. confirms death of two U.S. government employees in Jordan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. government employees were killed and two wounded in a shooting at the Jordan International Police Training Center southeast of Amman, the U.S. embassy in Jordan said on Monday.

“It is premature to speculate on motive at this point,” the embassy said in a security message on its website.

It also said it understood that a South African trainer was killed and that Jordanian and Lebanese citizens were wounded, adding that the embassy itself has not changed its security posture.