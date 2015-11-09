FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. confirms death of two U.S. government employees in Jordan
#World News
November 9, 2015 / 4:24 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. confirms death of two U.S. government employees in Jordan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. government employees were killed and two wounded in a shooting at the Jordan International Police Training Center southeast of Amman, the U.S. embassy in Jordan said on Monday.

“It is premature to speculate on motive at this point,” the embassy said in a security message on its website.

It also said it understood that a South African trainer was killed and that Jordanian and Lebanese citizens were wounded, adding that the embassy itself has not changed its security posture.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Lisa Lambert

