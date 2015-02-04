EU chides Jordan for hangings after pilot killed

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union combined a statement of solidarity with Jordan over the killing of one of its military pilots by Islamist fighters with criticism of its immediate execution of two Iraqi jihadists.

“While all efforts must be made to counter terrorism and hold the perpetrators accountable, our reaction to the threat posed by (Islamic State) needs to be consistent with our common values on justice and the rights of prisoners,” foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our action has to be guided by the respect of international human rights law and humanitarian law. The European position against death penalty remains unchanged and we believe capital punishment does not serve any deterrent purpose.”

Condemning the killing of captured F-16 pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh, she praised Jordan’s role in the “front line in the battle” against Islamic State and taking in refugees from Syria and Iraq. On Wednesday, Jordan hanged Sajida al-Rishawi, an Iraqi woman who took part in suicide bomb attacks 10 years ago, and a senior al Qaeda prisoner, Ziyad Karboli, also an Iraqi.