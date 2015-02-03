Jordan army says captive pilot killed: family member

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The head of the Jordanian armed forces told the family of a Jordanian pilot held captive by Islamic State insurgents that he had been killed, a relative told Reuters.

Islamic State earlier posted a video purporting to show the pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh being burnt alive. Reuters could not immediately confirm the five images, which showed a burning man standing in a black cage. Kasaesbeh was captured by Islamic State after his plane crashed over Syria in December.

Jordanian state television said that the pilot was killed on Jan. 3. There was no immediate comment from the Jordanian government.