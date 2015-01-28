FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan says ready to free Iraqi militant if pilot released
#World News
January 28, 2015 / 11:29 AM / 3 years ago

Jordan says ready to free Iraqi militant if pilot released

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in front of the prime minister's building in Amman, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Wednesday it was willing to hand over an Iraqi woman detained for her role in a 2005 suicide bombing in Amman if a Jordanian pilot captured by Islamic State was released.

“Jordan is ready to release prisoner Sajida al-Rishawi if the Jordanian pilot Lieutenant Muath al-Kasaesbeh was released and his life spared,” Mohammad al-Momani, a government spokesman, was quoted on state television as saying.

He did not make any reference to Japanese hostage Kenji Goto who said in a video on Tuesday that Islamic State had given Jordan 24 hours to release the Iraqi militant or the pilot would be killed.

Momani said Jordan’s priority was to secure the release of the pilot, who hails from a Jordanian tribe that forms the backbone of support for the Hashemite monarchy.

Several hundred people, including relatives of the pilot, gathered in front of the office of Jordan’s prime minister late on Tuesday urging authorities to meet the demands of Islamic State and release al–Rishawi.

Kasaesbeh was captured after his jet crashed in northeastern Syria in December during a bombing mission against the militants.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Janet Lawrence

