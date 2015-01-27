Jordan says seeks to verify video featuring Japanese hostage

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordanian authorities are trying to authenticate a video that purportedly features the voice of Islamic State hostage and Japanese national Kenji Goto, Jordanian state television reported on Tuesday, quoting an army source.

“The relevant agencies are working on verifying the authenticity of the voice recording that is attributed to Daesh,” the source said, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

Japan said on Tuesday it would renew its request for Jordan to help it secure Goto’s release.