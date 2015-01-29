Jordan says still verifying authenticity of hostage tape

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Thursday it was still trying to verify the authenticity of the last audio recording purporting to be from a Japanese hostage, who said his Islamic State captors had extended a prisoner swap deadline.

“The last tape recording is still being verified by the authorized agencies,” government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani told state television.

The voice in the short audio message said his captors had extended a 24-hour deadline for a prisoner swap with a woman militant held in a Jordanian jail. It made no mention of a Jordanian pilot held by the militants.