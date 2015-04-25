Jordan increases security at border crossing with Iraq after car bombs: official

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan increased security at its border crossing with Iraq on Saturday after three suicide car bombs exploded on the Iraqi side, an official source said.

He told Reuters that at least 10 Iraqis were taken for treatment in the kingdom.

“We have taken precautionary measures and beefed up security in such circumstances,” the official Jordanian source said.

An Iraqi police source said the attack targeted an army barracks near the crossing and was perpetrated by Islamic State.