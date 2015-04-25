FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan increases security at border crossing with Iraq after car bombs: official
April 25, 2015

Jordan increases security at border crossing with Iraq after car bombs: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan increased security at its border crossing with Iraq on Saturday after three suicide car bombs exploded on the Iraqi side, an official source said.

He told Reuters that at least 10 Iraqis were taken for treatment in the kingdom.

“We have taken precautionary measures and beefed up security in such circumstances,” the official Jordanian source said.

An Iraqi police source said the attack targeted an army barracks near the crossing and was perpetrated by Islamic State.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
