Jordanian killed by stray mortar from fighting in southern Syria

AMMAN (Reuters) - A Jordanian was killed on Thursday when a stray mortar bomb from fighting in southern Syria hit a bustling market place in the Jordanian town of Ramtha, a security source said on Thursday.

The mortar killed a street vendor, wounded several people and damaged some shops, the source said. The market was busy because people were doing their shopping ahead of the daily fast-breaking meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier three other mortar bombs had hit the town. Ramtha is close to the Syrian city of Deraa, where rebels launched a dawn offensive against Syrian government forces.