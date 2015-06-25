FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordanian killed by stray mortar from fighting in southern Syria
June 25, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Jordanian killed by stray mortar from fighting in southern Syria

Women remove broken glass from a window of their house after a mortar bomb from the fighting in southern Syria hit a bustling market place in the town of Ramtha, Jordan, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - A Jordanian was killed on Thursday when a stray mortar bomb from fighting in southern Syria hit a bustling market place in the Jordanian town of Ramtha, a security source said on Thursday.

The mortar killed a street vendor, wounded several people and damaged some shops, the source said. The market was busy because people were doing their shopping ahead of the daily fast-breaking meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier three other mortar bombs had hit the town. Ramtha is close to the Syrian city of Deraa, where rebels launched a dawn offensive against Syrian government forces.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by John Stonestreet

