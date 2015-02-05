Jordan minister on Islamic State strike: 'beginning of our retaliation'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Jordanian Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh said his country’s strike against Islamic State in Syria on Thursday was just the start of its response to the militant group’s immolation of its captured pilot last month.

“It’s actually the beginning of our retaliation,” Judeh said in an interview with CNN on Thursday. He said his country was “upping the ante” and going after the militants “with everything that we have.”

Jordan’s military said it had deployed tens of fighter jets against Islamic State in Syria, which included bombing ammunition depots and training camps.