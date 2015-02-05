FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jordan minister on Islamic State strike: 'beginning of our retaliation'
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 5, 2015 / 11:38 PM / 3 years ago

Jordan minister on Islamic State strike: 'beginning of our retaliation'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Jordanian Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh said his country’s strike against Islamic State in Syria on Thursday was just the start of its response to the militant group’s immolation of its captured pilot last month.

“It’s actually the beginning of our retaliation,” Judeh said in an interview with CNN on Thursday. He said his country was “upping the ante” and going after the militants “with everything that we have.”

Jordan’s military said it had deployed tens of fighter jets against Islamic State in Syria, which included bombing ammunition depots and training camps.

Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.