Jordan says foils a plot by Islamic State militants to bomb civilian and military targets

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Wednesday it had thwarted a plot by Islamic State militants to blow up civilian and military targets in the country.

A statement carried by the state news agency Petra said security forces had located the militants, who were carrying suicide belts, in a hideout in the northern city of Irbid near the border with Syria.

Seven militants were killed in clashes that began on Tuesday night and lasted till dawn, with one police officer also killed, it said. Automatic weapons, munitions and explosives were found with the group.