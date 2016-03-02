FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jordan says foils a plot by Islamic State militants to bomb civilian and military targets
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 2, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Jordan says foils a plot by Islamic State militants to bomb civilian and military targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Wednesday it had thwarted a plot by Islamic State militants to blow up civilian and military targets in the country.

A statement carried by the state news agency Petra said security forces had located the militants, who were carrying suicide belts, in a hideout in the northern city of Irbid near the border with Syria.

Seven militants were killed in clashes that began on Tuesday night and lasted till dawn, with one police officer also killed, it said. Automatic weapons, munitions and explosives were found with the group.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.