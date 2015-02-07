FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan army planes bomb IS targets for third day‬
February 7, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Jordan army planes bomb IS targets for third day‬

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jordan's Queen Rania ( C ) holds a picture of recently executed Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasasbeh, with the words in Arabic reading "Muath is a martyr of right", during a march after Friday prayers in downtown Amman February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan carried out a third straight day of air strikes on Islamic State targets on Saturday, it said, in response to the group’s killing of a captive Jordanian pilot.

“Sorties of air force fighters today bombed bases of the Daesh terror gang,” state television said in a bulletin, using a derogatory Arabic name for the militants. It said some of the targets were in the Syrian city of Raqqa but gave no other details.

Jordan began on Thursday what it called an “earthshaking” response to the death of the pilot.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

