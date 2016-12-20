Jordan says will fight on against militants after castle attack

AMMAN (Reuters) - A deadly attack on the southern Jordanian city of Karak will not shake the kingdom's determination to fight militants, an official source said on Tuesday after Islamic State claimed responsibility for the assault.

Gunmen shot dead at least nine people, including a Canadian tourist, during a shootout at a Crusader castle in the city on Sunday.

"We will defend our country, religion and the future of our children from these terrorist gangs and their heinous and inhumane acts," the official source told Reuters.