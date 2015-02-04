FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi King calls pilot's killing 'heinous' violation of Islam
February 4, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi King calls pilot's killing 'heinous' violation of Islam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud on Wednesday condemned the killing of a Jordanian pilot by Islamic State militants, calling it a “heinous crime which contradicts the tolerance of our noble religion”, the Saudi state news said.

His message offered condolences to the Jordanian people and King Abdullah of Jordan after footage on Tuesday purported to show masked gunmen putting captured Jordanian pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh in a cage and burning him to death.

Jordan and Saudi Arabia are part of the U.S.-led alliance bombing the Islamic State group, which has seized swaths of Iraq and Syria.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Noah Browning; Editing by Alison Williams

