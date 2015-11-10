Three men killed in Jordan attack worked for U.S. security firm

A member of the police attends the funeral of Kamal Milkawi, one of the Jordanians who was killed in a shooting incident, in Zarqa, Jordan, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three men killed in Monday’s shooting attack at a police training center near Amman Jordan worked for DynCorp International, an American intelligence and security contractor, the company said on Tuesday.

DynCorp said in a statement that one of its employees killed in the incident was American, one was South African and the third was Jordanian.

The company identified the American victim as Lloyd “Carl” Fields, 46, of Cape Coral, Florida, a former deputy sheriff from Louisiana. DynCorp said Fields began working for DynCorp as a police advisor in Iraq in 2006, and worked as a police advisor in Afghanistan before moving to the Jordanian International Police Training Center, where Monday’s shooting took place.

The company identified the South African killed in the shooting as Conrad Vaughn Whitehorn, 37, of Johannesburg, who previously had worked as a bodyguard and driver before joining DynCorp. DynCorp said that the name of the Jordanian killed in the incident was not being immediately released “out of respect for the family’s privacy.”

Jordanian officials have said that six people were killed in the incident and several others wounded. The dead included the shooter, a former Jordanian police officer, who was reported killed in a firefight with security forces.

U.S. officials have said a second American working as an advisor at the Jordanian training facility also died in the shooting. But so far the victim and his employer have not been identified.