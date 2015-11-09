Jordanian spokesman denies U.S. assertion that eight killed in shooting

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s government spokesman on Monday denied U.S. assertions that eight people had been killed in a shooting on Monday in a police training center in the Jordanian capital, saying the latest death toll was still five, including the Jordanian attacker.

“Only five are dead, including two Americans, a South African, a Jordanian, and the attacker,” said spokesman Mohammad al Momani. He said one of the wounded was in critical condition.