Jordan's army chief declares border areas with Syria closed military areas

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan's army chief of staff announced on Tuesday that the country's northern and northeastern borders with Syria were closed military zones, according to an army statement.
The order comes into immediate effect, just hours after six Jordanian border guards were killed in a suicide attack on their military post in a desolate area in the country's far eastern border area with Syria that also converges with the Iraqi border.
