U.S. says prisoners executed by Jordan went through justice system

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday declined to criticize U.S. ally Jordan for executing two Iraqi jihadists after Islamic State militants burned to death a captured Jordanian pilot.

Jordan hanged two Iraqi jihadists, one a woman, on Wednesday and vowed to intensify military action against Islamic State.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest noted that the prisoners executed by Jordan had been on death row and had gone through the Jordanian justice system.