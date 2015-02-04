FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says prisoners executed by Jordan went through justice system
#World News
February 4, 2015 / 7:23 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says prisoners executed by Jordan went through justice system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday declined to criticize U.S. ally Jordan for executing two Iraqi jihadists after Islamic State militants burned to death a captured Jordanian pilot.

Jordan hanged two Iraqi jihadists, one a woman, on Wednesday and vowed to intensify military action against Islamic State.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest noted that the prisoners executed by Jordan had been on death row and had gone through the Jordanian justice system.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Will Dunham

