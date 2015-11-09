U.S. in contact with Jordan officials after shooting: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is in contact with Jordanian authorities about a security incident at a training center in their country, the U.S. State Department said following a shooting that left two Americans and one other person dead.
“We have received reports about a security incident at the Jordan International Police Training Center. We are in contact with the appropriate Jordanian authorities, who have offered their full support,” department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.
