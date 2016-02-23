FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry insists would be consequences if Syria agreement is not honored
February 23, 2016 / 5:44 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry insists would be consequences if Syria agreement is not honored

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry insisted on Tuesday that it would be a mistake for Russia or any other party to the Syria cessation of hostilities agreement to violate the agreement, insisting there would be consequences.

“Anybody who thinks that there is impunity for violating this... is making a grave mistake,” Kerry told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, after its Republican chairman, Senator Bob Corker, said he did not believe there would be any consequences under President Barack Obama.

“There is a significant discussion taking place now about Plan B if we don’t succeed at the table,” Kerry said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh

