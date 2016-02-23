Kerry: may be difficult to keep Syria if fighting not stopped soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday that it may be difficult to keep Syria whole if it takes much longer to end the fighting.

“It may be too late to keep it as a whole Syria if we wait much longer,” he told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at a hearing on the State Department’s annual budget request.

Kerry also said that, even if Russian-backed forces took the city of Aleppo, it is hard to hold territory in Syria.