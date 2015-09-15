Kerry to visit London to discuss refugee crisis, Syria: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit London this weekend for talks with his British counterpart on Europe’s migrant crisis and the war in Syria, the State Department said on Tuesday.
Kerry will meet with UK Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond and also with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss regional issues, department spokesman John Kirby said. He will be in London from Friday to Sunday.
Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by