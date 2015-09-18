FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry arrives in Britain for talks on Syria, refugee crisis
#World News
September 18, 2015 / 8:33 AM / 2 years ago

Kerry arrives in Britain for talks on Syria, refugee crisis

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures during his news conference following his address to the 28th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in London on Friday for talks on Syria and on the refugees from the four-year conflict fleeing to Europe.

Kerry made no comment on his arrival. He will meet his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayad, before talks on Saturday with British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond.

The United States is weighing a proposal by Moscow for military talks on Syria where Russia has been building up a military presence in support of President Bashar al-Assad.

While no decision has been made by Washington, Kerry has said he would support such discussions but first wants to know what Moscow’s intentions are in Syria.

The United States, along with Saudi Arabia and Turkey, have supported insurgents battling to unseat Assad.

On Sunday, Kerry flies to Berlin. Thousands of refugees have fled to Germany. The White House has said it is prepared to take in at least 10,000 Syrian refugees in 2016 and is considering other options to help.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
