U.N. condemns killing of Jordan pilot, urges efforts to combat terror

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday condemned the murder of Mouath al-Kasaesbeh by Islamic State militants, saying the apparent burning of the Jordanian air force pilot alive was an appalling act.

“The Secretary-General condemns the killing of ... Kasaesbeh by Daesh (Islamic State), a terrorist organization with no regard for human life,” Ban’s press office said in a statement.

It added that Ban “urges all governments to strengthen their efforts to combat the scourge of terrorism and extremism within the bounds of their human rights obligations.”