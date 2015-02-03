FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. condemns killing of Jordan pilot, urges efforts to combat terror
February 3, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. condemns killing of Jordan pilot, urges efforts to combat terror

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday condemned the murder of Mouath al-Kasaesbeh by Islamic State militants, saying the apparent burning of the Jordanian air force pilot alive was an appalling act.

“The Secretary-General condemns the killing of ... Kasaesbeh by Daesh (Islamic State), a terrorist organization with no regard for human life,” Ban’s press office said in a statement.

It added that Ban “urges all governments to strengthen their efforts to combat the scourge of terrorism and extremism within the bounds of their human rights obligations.”

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols

