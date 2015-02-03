Jordanian king says pilot's killing is act of 'cowardly terror'

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah said on Thursday the killing of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh by Islamic State militants was an act of cowardly terror by a group that had nothing to do with Islam.

“This (is) cowardly terror by a criminal group that has no relation to Islam ... It’s the duty of all citizens to stand together,” he said in a short televised appearance.

The king cut short a visit to Washington after the news of the pilot’s death.