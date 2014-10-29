FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi Kurds to bring anti-tank weapons to Syria's Kobani: official
October 29, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Iraqi Kurds to bring anti-tank weapons to Syria's Kobani: official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdish fighters are expected to bring anti-tank and anti-armor weapons when they enter the Syrian town of Kobani on Wednesday to aid fellow Kurds in their fight against Islamic State militants, a Syrian Kurdish official said.

Saleh Moslem, co-chair of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), said the Iraqi “peshmerga” fighters were expected to enter Kobani - known as Ayn al-Arab in Arabic - later on Wednesday.

“They’re supposed to bring ... mainly anti-armor weapons, anti-tank,” he said. “Of course, more than that they have some weapons ... to defend themselves also. But mostly it’s mainly artillery, or anti-armor, anti-tank weapons.”

He said the weapons should help the Syrian Kurdish fighters of the YPG armed group fend off Islamic State fighters who have used armored vehicles and tanks in their assault on the town.

“The YPG, they’re just defending. They can do it. But these armored vehicles and tanks were making problems for them ... The YPG forces could not do it with the weapons they have. So now this will give support,” he said.

Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Alison Williams

