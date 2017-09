Kurdish peshmerga forces cross into Syria's besieged Kobani: fighter

SURUC Turkey (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga forces crossed from Turkey into Syria’s besieged Kobani on Friday to help push back Islamic State insurgents encircling the mainly Kurdish town, a peshmerga fighter in the group told Reuters by telephone.

The peshmerga forces earlier set off in more than a dozen trucks and jeeps, escorted by armored vehicles, from a holding point around 8 km (5 miles) from the border towards Kobani, which has been besieged for more than 40 days.