Syrian Kurds hope for more aid after U.S. air-drops arms for Kobani
October 20, 2014 / 7:38 AM / 3 years ago

Syrian Kurds hope for more aid after U.S. air-drops arms for Kobani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The main Syrian Kurdish armed group defending the Syrian border town of Kobani against an Islamic State offensive hopes for more support after the United States air-dropped arms to its fighters for the first time, a spokesman said on Monday.

The U.S. military said on Sunday C-130 aircraft had delivered small arms, ammunition and medical supplies provided by the Kurdish authorities in Iraq.

“It will have a positive impact on the course of military operations and certainly we are still hoping for more support,” Redur Xelil told Reuters via Skype.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens

