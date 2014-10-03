FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian Kurds urge Kurdish help against Islamic State
#World News
October 3, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Syrian Kurds urge Kurdish help against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The main Syrian Kurdish armed group on Friday called on Kurds across the region to join it in resisting Islamic State fighters who are besieging the Syrian town of Kobani at the Turkish border.

A statement issued by the YPG, the main Kurdish armed group, vowed “never ending” resistance to Islamic State. “We will resist fiercely. This town will be a graveyard for (Islamic State) and the beginning of its end,” the statement said.

“Our call to all the young men and women of Kurdistan ... is to come to be part of this resistance. Join the heroic (YPG), and take this resistance to the highest possible level,” it said.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
