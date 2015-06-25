FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bomb attack, clashes in Syria's Kobani kill 12, wound 70: hospital officials
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 25, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Bomb attack, clashes in Syria's Kobani kill 12, wound 70: hospital officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Twelve people were killed and 70 wounded in a car bomb blast and attacks by Islamic State militants in the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani on Thursday, hospital officials in the town told Reuters by telephone.

Kurdish forces, helped by U.S. and allied air support, retook control of Kobani five months ago following a four-month siege by Islamic State fighters, who have seized large parts of Syria and Iraq.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.