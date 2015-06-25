Bomb attack, clashes in Syria's Kobani kill 12, wound 70: hospital officials

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Twelve people were killed and 70 wounded in a car bomb blast and attacks by Islamic State militants in the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani on Thursday, hospital officials in the town told Reuters by telephone.

Kurdish forces, helped by U.S. and allied air support, retook control of Kobani five months ago following a four-month siege by Islamic State fighters, who have seized large parts of Syria and Iraq.