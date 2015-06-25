FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ankara 'strongly denies' Islamic State attacked Kobani from Turkey
#World News
June 25, 2015 / 10:08 AM / 2 years ago

Ankara 'strongly denies' Islamic State attacked Kobani from Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign ministry spokesman said he strongly denied allegations that Islamic State militants who launched a deadly attack on the Syrian town of Kobani on Thursday had come from Turkey, describing the claims as “lies”.

Spokesman Tanju Bilgic told reporters at a regular briefing that 63 wounded people had been brought to Turkey after the attack and that two of them, one a child, had subsequently died.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Toby Chopra

