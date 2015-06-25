Ankara 'strongly denies' Islamic State attacked Kobani from Turkey

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign ministry spokesman said he strongly denied allegations that Islamic State militants who launched a deadly attack on the Syrian town of Kobani on Thursday had come from Turkey, describing the claims as “lies”.
Spokesman Tanju Bilgic told reporters at a regular briefing that 63 wounded people had been brought to Turkey after the attack and that two of them, one a child, had subsequently died.
