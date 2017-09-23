FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three Kurdish fighters killed, five wounded in blast south of oil city Kirkuk
September 23, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 23 days ago

Three Kurdish fighters killed, five wounded in blast south of oil city Kirkuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - Three Kurdish Peshmerga fighters were killed and five wounded on Saturday when an explosive device blew up near their vehicle south of the Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk, security sources said.

The explosion happened in Daquq, a region bordering Islamic State-held areas, the sources said.

It took place as the Kurdistan Regional Government prepares for a referendum on Monday on independence for the region under its control in northern Iraq, including Kirkuk, a multi-ethnic region also claimed by the central government in Baghdad.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey; maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com ; +9647901917030

