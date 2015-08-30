Four civilians, two police officers killed in attacks in southeast Turkey

DIYARBAKIR (Reuters) - A child, three other civilians and two police officer were killed in violence in southeast Turkey on Sunday following the breakdown of a ceasefire between the government and Kurdish militants.

Fighting between the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the military has taken place almost daily since last month. The PKK has been hitting military and police targets after the government resumed air strikes on PKK camps in northern Iraq.

In Diyarbakir province, a child was killed and another civilian wounded after an explosive device was detonated as soldiers passed by, security sources said.

A group of assailants in Diclekent, an upscale neighborhood of Diyarbakir, opened fire on police officers, killing one and wounding another, according to security sources. The PKK was responsible, the sources said.

In Silopi, southeast of Diyarbakir, three civilians died on Sunday when police opened fire on a house, Dogan news agency said. It was not clear why the police shot.

The agency reported a separate incident in the town in which one police officer was killed and four wounded in clashes.