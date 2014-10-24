FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurdish PYD to allow Free Syrian Army fighters to come to Kobani: Erdogan
October 24, 2014 / 10:14 AM / 3 years ago

Kurdish PYD to allow Free Syrian Army fighters to come to Kobani: Erdogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALINN (Reuters) - The Kurdish PYD has agreed to the passage of 1,300 Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters to the border town of Kobani, which has been besieged by Islamic State for more than a month, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

The PYD controls Kobani, and its fighters have been battling Islamic State with the help of air-strikes carried out by U.S.-led coalition warplanes.

“The PYD said that it accepted the passage of 1,300 people from the FSA, and on this topic right now our relevant teams are negotiating what the route of their passage should be,” Erdogan said during a press conference in the Estonian capital of Tallinn.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ece Toksabay, writing by Jonny Hogg

