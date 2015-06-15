Kurdish forces say have seized Syrian town on Turkish border from Islamic State

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on Monday that it and its allies had taken full control of the town of Tel Abyad on the Turkish border, defeating Islamic State fighters.

“It’s now under complete control,” YPG spokesman Redur Xelil said after a day of rapid advances in an offensive aided by U.S.-led air strikes. Tel Abyad had been important to Islamic State as the nearest border town under its control to its de facto capital Raqqa.