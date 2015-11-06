FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
John Kerry and Russia's Lavrov discuss launch of Syria political talks
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
Cyber Risk
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 6, 2015 / 2:59 PM / 2 years ago

John Kerry and Russia's Lavrov discuss launch of Syria political talks

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry wait for a meeting with foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia and Turkey in Vienna, Austria, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday discussed international efforts to launch political talks between the Syrian authorities and the opposition, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the phone call had taken place at Washington’s initiative and that the two men had also discussed the fight against Islamic State and other militant groups in the Middle East.

Reporting by Polina Devitt and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.