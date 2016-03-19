FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2016 / 9:09 AM / a year ago

Russia says hopes Kerry visit will improve bilateral relations

U.S. Foreign Secretary John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) go for a handshake before their bilateral talks in Munich, Germany, February 11, 2016, ahead of the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) meeting. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that it hoped the visit of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to Moscow on March 23-24 would contribute to normalization of bilateral relations.

“The situation in Russian-American relations remains difficult,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We hope the visit of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to Russia - the third in a year - will contribute to the normalization of Russian-American relations.”

It also said that resolving the Syrian conflict would be one of the key topics for discussion.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
