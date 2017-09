Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) speaks to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry as they arrive for a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry have underscored the need for more cooperation between the two nations aimed at cementing truce in Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

It also said that Kerry and Lavrov have welcomed a ceasefire agreement over Azerbaijan’s breakaway province of Nagorno-Karabakh.