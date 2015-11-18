FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon arrests man in connection with Beirut bomb attacks: security source
#World News
November 18, 2015 / 5:59 PM / 2 years ago

Lebanon arrests man in connection with Beirut bomb attacks: security source

Lebanese army soldiers and security forces gather as Lebanese and Hezbollah flags are erected at the site of the two explosions that occured on Thursday in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s security forces arrested a Lebanese man on Wednesday in connection with twin suicide bomb attacks that killed 44 people in Beirut last week, a security source said.

The authorities had arrested five Syrians and a Palestinian linked with the attacks, which took place on Thursday in a crowded residential and commercial area of the capital. They were claimed by Islamic State.

Wednesday’s arrest took place in Beirut, the source said, without elaborating.

Security forces say their investigations into the bombings have led to arrests of other people without direct links to the attacks, and the seizure of large amounts of explosives.

The explosions targeted a southern suburb of Beirut that is dominated by Shi‘ite movement Hezbollah, in the latest spillover of violence from the Syrian civil war across the border.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Dominic Evans

